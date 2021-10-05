As National Coming Out Day approaches on Oct. 11, I want to take this opportunity to address the immense pressure felt by queer people to come out.
First, I want to say that safety should always be the priority, particularly in regards to coming out. No matter what happens, if you won’t be safe, don’t feel pressure from anyone to come out.
When quotes like Harvey Milk’s, “If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door in the country,” circulate every year, and TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are filled with coming out stories galore, it can be hard to resist the guilt that inevitably forms. It can feel like it is your duty to be out and proud.
Let me assure you that it is not.
Coming out is a personal decision. One that will have an effect on your life. I hope that if you take nothing else from this letter that you realize that you deserve to decide how to reveal this part of yourself — including when, how and to whom — in a safe environment.
If you do come out, please know that you have support. There may be people who don’t support you, but the world is growing and changing. There are more people who love and support us, knowing that we are not any less for loving who we love or being who we are.
Sarah Krull
Cuba