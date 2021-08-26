The public should be aware of the lack of care that Olean General Hospital is giving our community. As a licensed practical nurse, I am appalled at the care given to our young and old.
I will share two encounters that occurred in the emergency room in one week.
An otherwise healthy teenager, after falling face first onto the ground, came to the ER with facial injuries and bleeding — and with an accelerated heart rate. With no real research into what was wrong, the teen was sent home with no cleaning of the wounds and no sutures, just the advice that the patient should clean up at home and see a primary caregiver. Really?
Then an elderly woman came in after a fall and an injury to the head as well as a post-surgery hip wound opened. No sutures and no cleaning her up — she was sent back to her nursing home.
These places are not supplied with the bandages needed for this kind of wound. They also don’t have enough nurses to watch patients to ensure they don’t go into a sleep coma.
Wake up, Olean General Hospital administrators, this is why you are losing nurses and money. The care there is deplorable.
Charmaine Isenberg, Olean