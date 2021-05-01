President Joe Biden addressed Congress and the nation Wednesday night. This opera bouffe, complete with comic jumping jacks in the persons of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, only served to reinforce a hopeful change to the return of a written report sent to Congress by the president, to be read to that body.
Such a practice existed for the first 100 years of our country’s existence.
Uninspiring, tepid and offering wildly unaffordable and complex legislation, the speech only served to illustrate the ultra-left positions of the Democratic Party, dragged by Hollywood and the bi-coastal states’ liberal philosophy, where the word “infrastructure” has now come to include growing grass.
Alfred V. Eade Olean