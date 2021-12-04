A false dichotomy foisted upon us insists that one can be either pro-safety or pro-freedom, but not both. It is this lie that has been used to divide families, churches and communities.
The new normal and reimagined society thrust upon us is less safe, less free and divided. Safety and freedom require truth and transparency. But it is these — truth and transparency — that are sorely lacking in the self-proclaimed leaders and mandate makers of this historic moment.
They have convinced us that the only solution to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is a top-down approach of mandates imposed unilaterally on the vulnerable and healthy, the urban and rural, the old and the young. Through fear-provoking tactics, they have convinced us that those who question are dangerous.
We, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the supporters and dissenters, have been used. They have tricked us into despising one another and trusting them.
May we wake from our slumber and shake off the fear and realize — while we still can — that mandates are not only ineffective against a nano-sized virus but devastating to a free and capable people. The solution to SARS-CoV-2 is reality combined with the innovation of a free society. The solution is not fear, but boldness, wisdom and determination. The mandates have not accomplished what we were told they would.
If we had leaders who actually cared about health and safety, they would acknowledge reality and embrace liberty. They would give Americans the credit due them that we are a mature people qualified to make good decisions about our own health and safety when told the truth and given the opportunity. A good leader would admit that not only does SARS-CoV-2 have consequences, but so too does our response to it. The mandates are not neutral. They, too, have negative consequences and devastating impacts on real people living real lives.
The mandates, like the virus, have victims and have led to illness, death and despair.
A better conversation needs to be had about what to do. Unfortunately, we are told that such a conversation is not allowed and are instead pressured to return to methods that have not worked to reach a goal we shall not reach — the elimination of SARS-CoV-2.
The mandate makers have lied and used us. They have intentionally divided us and herded us onto their reimagined path of a new normal. Now we are less safe and less free — and it didn’t have to be this way.
Brenda Hanson, Delevan