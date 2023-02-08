Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a “Cap and Invest” (C&I) plan during her State of the State address. This emission-reduction plan will charge high-emitting businesses a fee and the state will invest in emission-reduction projects.
The C&I plan states: “New York’s buildings are the largest source of emissions in our state. ..." If you own a building/home, this applies to you.
People are leaving New York state in part due to rising cost of living. Will the invest portion of this C&I plan offset owners' out-of-pocket costs to meet reduce-emissions requirements? Here are some examples:
• The 2030 ban on fossil-fuel heating equipment sales (80% of New York buildings/homes use fossil-fuel heat) and President Joe Biden’s potential ban on gas stoves. Owners who need a new heating system will have to retrofit buildings/homes to use electricity, in addition to buying electric replacements when old systems fail.
• The 2035 ban on fossil-fuel vehicle sales. This means purchasing electric vehicle(s) and installing home vehicle charging station(s).
• The C&I plans to grade buildings’ energy usage. Will owners be required to invest in insulation, replacing doors/windows, etc. to reduce emissions?
An owner will easily spend at least $10,000 to comply with emission reductions. The C&I includes roughly $1 billion in rebates for New Yorkers. Based on the $1 billion being spread over just the single-family homes, it will provide a few hundred dollars to each homeowner. Most of the money to achieve emission-reduction plans will be paid out by owners.
Will this C&I plan encourage more out-migration from New York state?
Mary Gilstrap, director Independent Oil and Gas Association of New York Allegany