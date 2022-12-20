I was very surprised to read about the removal of Mark Printz as the Canticle Farm chief farmer. All I know is that I always felt Mark’s first priority was the sustainability of Canticle.
He took the interns and helpers under his wings and they worked very hard to provide fresh, healthy and beautiful vegetables, produce, flowers and pride.
I was involved with Canticle for several years and knew the ups and downs of what kept Canticle sustainable and viable. Sometimes it was hard, but the consistency of Mark was always present. I know he will land on his feet.
I hope the needs of the organization’s leadership can be met. Canticle Farms is a treasure in the community.
Marcia Storch, Gainesville, Fla.