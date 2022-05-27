Imagine a world where people could get the healthcare they need from the provider they want regardless of income or employment status. Imagine a world where people didn’t plunge into debt because of needed care. Imagine a world where people didn’t forego needed care because it was too expensive. This freedom sounds like a dream.
The New York Health Act would make this a reality.
The New York Health Act (A6058/S5474) will make healthcare a right in New York state by establishing a universal, single-payer, public health program to finance comprehensive health coverage for everyone who works full-time or lives in New York.
We’ll save billions of dollars because we won’t be paying for insurance company administration or healthcare provider costs for dealing with them. We’ll see more savings through state bargaining for reduced pharmaceutical and equipment prices.
We’ll no longer pay regressive premiums, or any deductibles, co-pays, or out-of-network charges. Property taxes will go down because local governments won’t pay for Medicaid and healthcare for their employees will be cheaper. And, the tax that pays for the plan will be based on our ability to pay.
We don’t have to live with the current broken healthcare system that is failing so many of us. I would love to see Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie bring the New York Health Act to a vote before this legislative session ends on June 2.
Also, Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio, your constituents need you to support this work of getting affordable and quality healthcare at lower costs than we pay now.
Brian Lothridge, Olean