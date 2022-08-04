To all voters: On the upcoming Aug. 23 election day, there is both a special election for all voters and a Republican primary for Republican voters. Please note that there are two separate ballots. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Every registered voter, regardless of political party, can obtain a ballot and vote in the special election for our congressman. This is to fill in the congressional seat, vacated by Tom Reed, from Aug. 24 until Dec. 31. Please take the time to vote for Joe Sempolinski on Aug. 23.
We need this congressional seat filled so we will have strong representation in Congress. Joe knows our district and will work hard for us.
Also, I urge the Republicans to take the time to vote for Nick Langworthy on Tuesday, Aug. 23. This congressional seat term of office will start Jan. 1. You will find that Nick will work hard to represent us and our values in Washington as our congressman.
Note that all Republicans need to vote twice on two different ballots — "Special Election” and “Republican Primary.”
Save the date: Tuesday, Aug. 23.
William G. Dibble, Little Genesee