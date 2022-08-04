To all voters: On the upcoming Aug. 23 election day, there is both a special election for all voters and a Republican primary for Republican voters. Please note that there are two separate ballots. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Every registered voter, regardless of political party, can obtain a ballot and vote in the special election for our congressman. This is to fill in the congressional seat, vacated by Tom Reed, from Aug. 24 until Dec. 31. Please take the time to vote for Joe Sempolinski on Aug. 23.

