This means so much to me. Please comment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking them to deny National Fuel’s request for a new extension of time to build the Northern Access Pipeline. This has gone on since 2016.
We have a unique opportunity, until Wednesday, to try to stop National Fuel from building this dangerous 97-mile pipeline. The pipeline would threaten our waterways and air and seize land from landowners to bring fracked gas to Lake Erie for export to Canada and profit for National Fuel at the expense of our local environment and property rights.
This is not, as claimed, in the public interest. New York state had already denied permitting the pipeline due to threats to our water, but was overruled by FERC. We now have a chance to reverse this.
New conditions, including a new New York state law, National Fuel’s delaying and choosing litigation over environmental protection and increasing climate damage, might be in our favor in convincing FERC to change its stance.
A simple, one-line comment is sufficient, although any length is great. It’s a good idea to write your comment before pasting it onto the comment page.
However, it’s worth it for the future of our waterways and air, and to protect property rights of landowners. Let’s do it.
Here is a link for information and how to comment:
Barbara Dyskant, Hinsdale