Another legislative session has wrapped up here in New York state without a vote on the New York Health Act. There is no excuse for leaving unfinished business on the table. Neither the Assembly nor the Senate voted on the act even though 60% of New Yorkers support it.
Under the NY Health Act, everyone would be covered — and most people would save money. Researchers estimate that a universal healthcare system could save the United States $438 billion annually in a normal year. A single-payer system would have added an additional $105 billion in savings due to lower hospitalization costs.
Here in New York, 90% of us would see lower healthcare costs under the NY Health Act. Importantly, healthcare decisions would be made by the patient and their healthcare providers, as they should be, and the care provided would be comprehensive.
Polling shows that voters across race and party lines support systemic change to address shortcomings in the healthcare system. New York voters overwhelmingly think the government should make healthcare affordable and accessible. In a country that identifies as a representative democracy, legislation that is supported by the people should be allowed to proceed through the full legislative process.
It’s shameful that policymakers refused to even bring the bill up for a vote again this year.
Suzanne Krull, Cuba