Responsible gun owners are an elite group. Such owners learned guncraft through family or the military and they respect guns enough to be thoroughly trained in their use.
Safety training is a rite of passage. These people spent years learning how to shoot, care for and store their guns. Responsible owners respect themselves enough to keep guns handy but well out of the reach of those who are not trained.
It is surprising that these gun experts are willing to allow amateurs to soil their reputations with foolish bravado and random killing in some desperate attempt to prove manhood. Responsible gun owners should demand that anyone who buys a gun be thoroughly checked out, have years of training and proudly earn a license and registration — same as for a car, a motorcycle or any other potentially deadly weapon.
The point of the Second Amendment was to make government think twice before attacking citizens, but that is not how it is working. Instead, amateurs are obtaining military-grade weapons and using them on unarmed people. The amendment has been co-opted by gun manufacturers to increase profits — not to save lives or preserve honor. Good people with guns should denounce the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association for that.
Responsible owners are an elite club — nobody should be allowed to join unless they have paid their dues, especially with regard to military-grade weapons. Please consider demanding that guns and responsible owners be accorded the respect they deserve with laws that make sure military weapons are kept in the hands of responsible experts.