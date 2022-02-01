Unbelievable. The Republican Cattaraugus County Legislature is PETTY.
They have used their political stance to punish a Democratic representative because he had the audacity to disagree with their political stand to not go with the state mask mandate. Whatever happened to integrity?
David Koch of Salamanca is an honest, fair-minded representative, but due to the Republicans’ power play, they removed him from two committees, in which he worked diligently. They stripped him of his position on a third.
This sounds like the broken United States government. If you do not do what they want, you will be punished.
It is too bad that those Republicans are putting party over this county. Their unreasonable stand on the mask mandate continues to create the possibility of more deaths everyday in this county.
Gloria Rosenthal
Olean