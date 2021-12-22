As a hunter I understand we need to recruit more youth into the field. Hunting is a great social and teaching tool for our young people.
But I truly am against the extended deer season. In New York we can hunt deer from Oct. 1 until Dec. 21. Now there's the new after-Christmas muzzleloader and archery hunt next week. That is more than three months.
The deer, after enduring the rut and surviving the season, are trying to make it through the winter. Having already been bred the does are forming fawns, not to mention the bucks can drop their antlers and can be mistaken for does.
I am totally against this new season, will not participate in it and would hope the DEC would rethink this. This is just my opinion as a hunter.
Tom Churakos, Olean