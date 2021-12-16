Cattaraugus County had a record number of COVID-19 deaths, 37, in November alone. The county has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the state, and yet county officials say they have neither the resources nor the will to enforce New York state's new mask mandate for public places.
The county has ordered that the unvaccinated wear masks in our county buildings. And we all know that the unvaccinated are going to comply with that request, right? If they had the number of deaths and hospitalizations would be quite a bit lower.
I suggest to anyone who does not want to get sick in Cattaraugus County not to venture where people are unmasked.
Gloria Rosenthal, Olean