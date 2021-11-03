Why do we continue reporting the daily COVID positive rates in Cattaraugus County? Yep, they’re high. But what’s the point of looking at this information?
According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, there were 50 new cases over the Halloween weekend: 11 were vaccinated and 39 were unvaccinated. When I read this, it gives a false appearance that vaccines do not work.
Personally, I never believed that vaccines would prevent infection and I never believed that vaccines would prevent spreading COVID-19. Yes, it would lower the chances, but not eliminate them completely.
In fact, I believe that most, if not all of us, will become infected with COVID-19 (or some variant) eventually. But, I (still) believe that vaccination is an important way to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID.
So, where are those figures? When hospitalizations and deaths are reported, why isn’t vaccination status?
The Olean Times Herald just reported that “medical experts across the nation have reported that the great majority of Americans who have died or have suffered severe complications due to COVID-19 in recent weeks and months have been unvaccinated.”
Why isn’t this information being made available locally? I looked at the recent county COVID-19 updates and while hospitalizations and deaths are reported, I don’t see a breakdown of vaccination status. In my view, that is the most useful information that we are not being given. It would help me judge the effectiveness of vaccines and whether I should pursue a booster or not.
John Crawford
Olean