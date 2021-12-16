We read with disgust the lead article in Tuesday’s Olean Times Herald announcing that our county legislature would not comply with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate for New York state.
As of Dec. 15, we have had 197 deaths in our county due to COVID-19; already 20 this month. We're of an age to remember the song, “Blowin’ In The Wind,” and the words, "How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?”
How many more mothers, fathers, children and grandparents, must die from COVID in Cattaraugus County, due in some measure to our elected leaders who have not taken positive steps, like mandating masks in public places, to prevent the spread of the disease?
With the right political will the county legislators could work to change Cattaraugus County's low vaccination rate, discourage the rank individualism of many living here and save lives.
We urge them to comply with Governor Hochul’s mask mandate!
Athena and Jean-François Godet-Calogeras, Allegany