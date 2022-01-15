I’m giving a commemorative salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all who were, and are, soldiers on the battlefields fighting for African Americans and other’s civil rights.
The battles have been bloody and deadly, the journey long and tedious with uphill climbs of twists and turns on winding roads, and it was once thought by many they had ended in victory.
However, the grim facts of history reveal the current narrative of “voter fraud and maintaining fair elections” reek of the foul stench of another political attack on voting rights.
Nevertheless, soldiers fighting in the trenches, who wear the scars of battle and have tasted the bitter swill of inequality and injustice, will never surrender to the racist resentment and hatred that exist in our country’s history.
Therefore, the armor of battle will be forever donned until America’s promise of liberty and justice for all is realized. Then, and only then, can we as a nation declare that we have overcome.
And we shall overcome.
Ola Mae Gayton
Olean