Whatever your opinion on masks and vaccines, all Americans should be disturbed when they encounter lawlessness. When one branch of government — in this case, the executive — ignores the others and fails to respect the restraints exerted upon it by the legislative and the judicial it is lawlessness.
When the president — the chief executive — tells Americans to ignore judicial rulings, it is lawlessness. This past summer, the Supreme Court ruled against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ongoing eviction moratorium. The president’s response? Defy the court.
Earlier this month President Joe Biden told businesses that they should “move forward with vaccine requirements despite the court-ordered pause.” In other words, the president purposefully sought to undermine the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ injunction against a federal mandate on masking in the workplace. That — ignoring and defying other branches of government — is lawlessness.
When the president stands before the American people and purposefully provokes division between citizens (the vaccinated and the unvaccinated) and tells the unvaccinated that “patience is wearing thin,” he is speaking lawless words.
When the president refuses to enforce federal immigration law and participates in demonizing those who would as racist, he is engaging in lawlessness.
When executives everywhere — be they the president or governors or mayors of towns and cities — enact policies that defund the police, they are participating in lawlessness and failing their people.
When executives forget that their primary responsibility is securing the God-ordained liberties of the citizens of our once free society, their negligence is lawlessness.
It is lawless to ignore the Constitution of the United States of America. It is lawless to stomp on the Bill of Rights. It is lawless to divide citizens using fear. It is lawless to prime the people to grow comfortable “showing their papers” (or the electronic equivalent).
This lawlessness to which we are growing accustomed can only exist when the media is complicit and the people are compliant. All Americans should be concerned that our government is becoming more and more lawless. The state and federal governments are growing in scope and power, while the power and autonomy of We the People and local government shrink.
We, the ordinary citizens who make this country great, should rise with one accord and say, “No more” with one extraordinary and unified voice.
Brenda Hanson, Delevan