Republicans bemoan the fact that the Democrats continue to bash Donald Trump while failing to point out President Joe Biden’s accomplishments. Well, here ya go.
A couple necessary refutations before we begin: Biden, like every president, does NOT control gasoline prices. And the Russian pipeline he approved was for natural gas, NOT crude oil. As my pal Pete the Pundit so aptly stated, “One is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
First of all, what Biden is NOT doing:
• Lying. (Trump amassed 30,000 verified untruths.)
• And golfing. (Biden does golf, but will not come within a DeChambeau drive of his predecessor’s “accomplishments” — more than 300 visits, to his private clubs, at a total expense of $150 million.)
What Biden HAS done:
• First and foremost, he’s taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, believing and following the best and smartest medical minds.
• Rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, realizing the immediacy of global warming action.
• Rejoined the UN Human Rights Council, realizing ALL humans have rights.
• Ended the war in Afghanistan. A messy ending, true, but let’s not forget: 20 years, $2 trillion dollars and 2,500 lives – an awful price for an awful war.
• Signed the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, helping individuals, state and local governments and schools. (City of Bradford? $800,000. Bradford Area School District? $9 million.)
• Restored funding to veterans’ mental health programs, which were cut by Trump.
• Reshaped U.S. foreign policy, restoring confidence and regaining respect from our allies.
• Increased affordable housing.
• Canceled some student loan debts.
• Restored National Wilderness areas.
• Blocked drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
• Provided need farmers with debt relief.
• Increased the availability of affordable housing.
• Championed for equality in women and minorities’ employment opportunities, pay and benefits.
• Passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
Stay tuned for more, once his Build Back Better plan, however pared by the GOP and a couple DINOs, cripples it. He’s not perfect — who is? — but he is boldly determined to lift us up from the depths of Trump and restore our reputation as a respected world power.
James W. Miller
Rixford, Pa.