Two mock tools for execution were erected outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
One — a cross — was a brutal form of capital punishment for enemies of the Roman Empire that became a symbol of life, love and hope, that humanity can be redeemed through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.
The other — a gallows — is an instrument of death for both capital punishment and mob justice. Neither belonged at the Capitol that day.
Christian values didn’t appear in the mob seeking to disrupt the official counting of electoral votes, seeking elected officials with zip ties in hand, or cheering, “Hang Mike Pence.”
American values aren’t represented in calling for elected officials to be executed, in overturning a fair election, in spreading lies or in a sitting president inspiring and encouraging this all to happen.
To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, Americans should demand that elected leaders revise the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and pass urgent legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and DC Statehood.
Join us at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park in Olean to mark the anniversary of the insurrection. We must ensure that voters decide the outcome of elections. U.S. Rep Tom Reed, and U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer need to hear our voices. Their contact information can be found at https://www.govtrack.us/.
Brian Lothridge, Olean