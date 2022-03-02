Since the Olean YMCA will build the Erick Laine Outdoor Center with five outdoor venues — an airnasium, splash park/winter play park, fire pit area, welcome center and bath house — which is funded fully by funds and donations centrally located in the city, why is our Common Council considering spending $500,000 of taxpayers' money on a single splash park to duplicate this?
The YMCA project will be more accessible to Olean residents than the East Olean one, and why duplicate it? I am sure there are dozens of projects which will be better served with our $500,000 tax money.
Let our city fathers hear your opinions.
David Geuder, Olean