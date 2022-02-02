“Caution: Children at Play.” That’s a sign we have all seen in our neighborhoods, but I suggest we pay particular attention to the one on Court Street in Little Valley because the children playing there are totally unaware of anything remotely resembling proper neighborhood behavior.
These children are understandably naive, yes, but quite vindictive as well. You see, adults in their lives never taught them how to play “nice” with other children who may be “different.”
You may have noticed last week how they treated one of the “kids” in their group. He said some things they didn’t like, so they punished (banished) him. Seems he wouldn’t do/think like them so he will now pay the price until such time as he sees fit to join their club.
Yes, we had best be cautious around County Legislators UNLESS you wear a “R” on your cap and are willing to play by their rules only. Pathetic.
These mean kids are going to rip this letter up, dismiss it as another disgruntled kid with a “D” on his cap, and move on to serve the citizens of Cattaraugus County ... providing they are wearing the proper attire. I would expect no less.
I presume these “kids” will continue this behavior because it will get them re-elected. (Evidently there are a lot of other kids who enjoy what they do.) In the meantime, I really hope that my friend who dares to wear that “D” hat will continue to have the courage to speak the truth.
It only takes ONE candle to light a room.
In the meantime, let’s all be careful around the County Seat ... you never know when one of those kids will act accordingly.
Thomas P. Enright, Olean