I am a senior veteran who continues to be very concerned about the irresponsible lack of action by the Cattaraugus County Legislature with respect to providing for the public’s safety and well-being during the ongoing pandemic. Such dereliction of duty and responsibility is morally reprehensible.
I applaud David Ried for his recent opinion piece in the Times Herald taking to task county lawmakers for the problems their blind eye caused local businesses. Ried’s Food Barn will now be my market of choice in gratitude for their concern for the public’s health.
Unfortunately, Ried's is one of the few local establishments following the New York state ORDER on masking for public safety. The order clearly states that businesses have two options: 1) require masks by all patrons vaccinated or not, or 2) require proof of vaccination for entry.
How hard is it for everyone to wear a mask (with FEW exceptions)? Cattaraugus County is seeing the highest levels of infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and there have been 200 deaths, with some of the victims in their 30s. Masks should not be a political statement, although many in Cattaraugus County — including most legislators — have made it one.
Despite letters stating otherwise, with no proof or substance, masks do work, especially in conjunction with physical distancing, self-sanitizing and vaccines. Masks are important in protecting OTHERS, not just yourself.
It is time for the Cattaraugus County Legislature and businesses to follow the example set by David Ried and care about the health, safety and well-being of all in the county by implementing and enforcing the COVID requirements now in place.
What better statement of Christmas love could be made?
Rob Mrowka, Machias