There are many words that fit this moment, but I will choose the simple and the obvious: “finally.” Finally, the statewide mask mandate on students in K-12 schools is lifted.
Finally, the mandates are becoming losing issues for the political class, and they are starting to soften their domineering and condescending positions. It is, after all, an election year.
Yet, even in this liberating moment, I can sense that the structure has changed. The boundaries of governmental authority have shifted, advancing into territory not its own, territory that previously belonged to individuals and local governments.
We are all fully aware at this moment that the government we elect and the bureaucrats they appoint have the power to mess with our lives and the lives of our children. The last two years have driven that point painfully home.
If we must — and much too often we must — we approach government with a sense of dread. We perceive, rightfully so, that state and federal governments do not have our best interests at heart, and they certainly are unconcerned with the natural rights of man and of individuals to live free of burdensome governmental intrusion.
We cross our fingers and hope that government will grant us permission and have forgotten that its true duty is to preserve our liberties.
This is all very sad. Are we to be grateful that the statewide mandate has been lifted? I suppose. But I would be much more grateful if given assurance that such arbitrary and capricious lunacy would never again be thrust upon our capable community.
I have no such assurance.
Brenda Hanson, Delevan