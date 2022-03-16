March 13-19 is Sunshine Week, created by the American Society of News Editors and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in 2005 to coincide with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, the nation's fourth president and a major architect of our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Madison and others championed the First Amendment to prevent the kind of tyranny colonists faced from King George III, who prevented newspapers critical of him from publishing before the American Revolution.
Madison said: "A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives."
Sunshine Week gives us an opportunity to reflect on the value of transparency, of government that is answerable to the governed and of the laws and traditions that protect the right of Americans to know what their leaders are up to.
Those rights begin with the First Amendment to the Constitution, which empowers a free press to do the necessary work to hold those leaders to account. They are enshrined in laws, such as the Freedom of Information Law and the Open Meetings Law, which absolutely require government to operate in the open to the greatest extent possible.
During this Sunshine Week, we were glad to see Gov. Kathy Hochul announce that the state is moving forward with improvements to the process of responding to public records requests.
Building on efforts announced in October to streamline the Freedom of Information Law process, including directing agencies to proactively post commonly requested documents online and allowing agencies to respond to FOIL requests without Executive Chamber review, Hochul has directed the New York State Office of Information Technology Services to issue a Request for Quotes to secure a software platform that will accelerate and streamline the state's process for receiving, processing and responding to FOIL requests.
It's a welcome change from the secretive attitude of Hochul's predecessor and we hope something comes of it.
We hope, too, that local governments — subject to the same laws — will take a cue from the governor and not stonewall citizens, including journalists, who request information to which they are entitled.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta (TNS)