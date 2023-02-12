Someone had to sue to force the derelict New York State Senate to fulfill its clear legal duty under the state Constitution and New York statute to vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. We called for a lawsuit when Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins claimed that the disapproval of the Judiciary Committee would suffice and that there would be no floor action.

One obvious plaintiff would have been Gov. Hochul, who nominated LaSalle, and who contends, quite correctly, that the 63 elected senators (42 Democrats and 21 Republicans) are required to pass judgment on her pick. They can approve LaSalle by acclamation or reject him unanimously, or anything in between. But a vote is a must. We would urge him to be confirmed, but the Senate must vote either way.

