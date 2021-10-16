“Honor thy father and thy mother” — Exodus. The funny thing about the Fifth Commandment is that whatever you think about the authority of Exodus, basically everyone in our community, as a matter of course, honors our parents — because it is good, and that’s ordinary human behavior.
When one doesn’t, we seem to agree that that’s bad.
Now, let’s say radical theocrats sweep through the government, writing the Fifth Commandment into law. We can imagine that a citizen might say, “I agree that one should honor one’s parents, but a mandate?! A mandate is too far! My choice!”
In this case, what is the best method of challenge against the propriety of the honor-parent mandate? Should we gather like-minded freedom lovers to publicly dishonor our parents? Or publicly proclaim doubt that honoring parents is a good thing? “%$&# ‘em!” Instead, we can distinguish a process-critique from a position on the actual substance, the merits of the issue, whether to honor parents.
This is the point: The motivations of the vast majority of ostensibly anti-mandate sentiment is not process-oriented, it is not about the mandate, but about the substantive issue, the propriety of the vaccine. And on that question, the answer is clear.
Just get the vaccine. Biblically dishonorable reckless disregard is not liberty.
Adam Dexter
Olean