There is precious little President Biden can do to tame inflation, aside from using the limited tools in the White House toolbox to try to get things moving more smoothly at the nation’s ports and get global supply chains humming again. So the president had better hope that Jay Powell, who he’s just nominated for a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, leans into the challenge at the nation’s central bank.
Powell is a cautious sort who’s ably steered the economy through one of its worst patches in generations, into what is by all accounts a real rebound. But he’s now staring at two troubling trends that can’t simultaneously be resolved with a single stroke of monetary policy: a still-recovering economy that, despite a steep drop in unemployment from a pandemic peak of near 15% to its current level of below 5%, remains about 4 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic high; and prices that are rising at their fastest rate in 30 years, eroding wage gains.
The first challenge calls for leaning on the gas pedal, the second for some repeat pumping of the brakes — in the short term to pare back bond purchases, and then, likely, to raise interest rates. Doing both at the same time would be nonsensical.
Powell has repeatedly claimed that inflation is a temporary condition, not a chronic disease. When the pandemic eases and global production and distribution bottlenecks clear up, he says, it will ease. But as he himself has admitted, “the timing of that is highly uncertain.” The Fed cannot simply bide their time and wait for the fix to come.
Speaking of belated action, that’s the only way to describe new restrictions imposed on officials at the central bank, after it was revealed two regional bank presidents were active traders who had bought and sold huge amounts of stock. The Fed, of all American fiscal institutions, must remain above politics, above board and above reproach.
