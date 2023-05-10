We're usually the ones telling you that you have a right to know information kept by the government, even information about the people who work in government.
Being a government employee, for instance, does not protect one from having their compensation published, since taxpayers are paying that compensation.
We believe information about public employees' disciplinary records related to their jobs should be disclosed in many cases, especially when it affects public safety, such as in the case of police officers. Taxpayers have every right to know how public employees conduct themselves on their dime and to know how their supervisors handle accusations against public employees of malfeasance.
The state Freedom of Information Law does not, nor should it, shield public employees from disclosure of actions that might embarrass them or make them look bad. We agree with that.
But certain personal information about public employees — like their home addresses — should not be disclosed.
Yet that is the goal of a bill (S6477) sponsored by New York City Democratic Sen. Robert Jackson that would allow the government to release to an employee organization such as a union the home address, job title, employing agency or department or other operating unit and work location of all employees of a bargaining unit.
According to a piece by Ken Girardin of the Empire Center, the legislation would force school districts and local governments to tell unions where their workers live, allowing activists to show up uninvited at their homes and pressure them into joining. Citing the bill memo, Girardin says Sen. Jackson claims the information is "necessary to represent their members under the duty of fair representation."
Well, it's not. And lawmakers shouldn't cave to the union pressure to allow it.
To release such information would represent an unnecessary invasion of an individual's privacy while serving no public purpose. This bill only would benefit public unions trying to drum up membership or trying harass government employees that don't support their political causes.
If you as a citizen want to exercise your right to protest or criticize an action by a public employee, you have plenty of options besides going to th eir homes. You can protest at their government office, on a public sidewalk or inside the state capitol. You can write to the individual's boss at his government work address or email, attend public meetings, and voice your complaints on social media and in this newspaper. No member of the public's right to know is being violated by the government withholding a public employee's home address.
Any public value of disclosing such information also does not override the significant negative impact that disclosure could have on the individual and his or her family members. The impact of such a release could spread to children and spouses, exposing them to potential physical harm or harassment, and make it easier for others to exploit that information to commit identity theft and other crimes against the individual or family members.
Finally, by allowing the release of this information to unions, the state would be opening the door to the release of public employees' personal information to other groups and for other purposes, regardless of the lack of public benefit.
We believe in your right to know. But you don't have a right to know where public employees live.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS