Prices for most goods jumped again in September, continuing a trend the Biden administration and many hopeful economists labeled as “transitory” earlier in the year. Now, it looks as if inflation might be settling in for a longer stay.
The Consumer Price Index climbed 0.4% last month, for a year-over-year rate of 5.4%. More troubling, the Producer Price Index, which measures the cost of producing goods and services, rose 0.5%, or 5.9% higher than a year ago, an indication of future price hikes at the consumer level.
Still, the Biden administration is downplaying the inflation threat. But higher rents and mortgage payments, bigger grocery bills, soaring fuel costs and fatter price tags on clothing and personal care products are not good for families trying to balance a household budget.
Much of the increased demand for goods and services is driven by federal spending. The federal government flooded the economy with trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds that added to already surging demand as the economy reopened.
That strong consumer appetite comes at the same time most companies are experiencing worker shortages and disruptions in their supply chains that make meeting that demand difficult.
Managing inflation is primarily the job of the Federal Reserve, which can check consumer demand by raising interest rates and tightening the money supply. The Fed has shown little interest in a rate hike for this year, and is not expected to consider one until deep into 2022.
And instead of tightening the money supply, the Fed is pumping in $120 billion a month through the purchase of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. That works against the goal of keeping demand in check.
Inflation has a negative impact on all elements of the economy. It wipes out gains in income and erodes the value of savings and investments. When it rises so rapidly it merits an intervention by the Fed, the risk of a recession heightens.
Removing disincentives to work would push more people back into the labor force. While the supplemental unemployment benefits issued during the height of the pandemic have ended, other federal benefits have been added, including a monthly child care tax credit pull-ahead and a 27% increase in food stamp benefits, the largest in history, that went into effect this month.
More people producing goods and delivering services to meet a growing demand, restrained federal spending and an unkinked supply line are the best weapons against rapidly rising prices.
— Tribune News Service