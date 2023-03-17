Last week, after hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, markets penciled in a half-point increase in interest rates following the central bank’s next policy meeting. On Friday, the run on Silicon Valley Bank and subsequent fears of a wider crisis changed many investors’ minds. Some bet that the Fed would forgo further rate hikes entirely this year.

The latest inflation figures suggest that would be a mistake. The need to keep pressing down on demand hasn’t gone away, and the SVB fiasco shouldn’t deflect the Fed from the goal Powell outlined: getting the inflation rate back down to its stated goal of 2%.

Tags

Local & Social