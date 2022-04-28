ALBANY (TNS) — New York is blue. Very blue. You could even argue that no state east of California offers more favorable terrain for Democrats.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has that going for her, at least, as she runs for election this year. But she still might be in trouble.
A poll released Monday by the Siena College Research Institute is full of warnings for Hochul. It shows that New Yorkers are deeply unhappy with the state of their state and feel the governor isn’t doing nearly enough to turn things around.
More than half (52 percent) of New Yorkers, for example, say the state is headed in the wrong direction. That’s the highest percentage for the question since 2010, when David Paterson was governor.
And you’ll remember that Paterson, after likewise being thrust into the office by a scandal-forced resignation, that year abandoned his campaign for a full term as governor.
Enter Andrew Cuomo.
And now, eight months after Cuomo’s surprise exit, only 36 percent of New Yorkers approve of Hochul’s job performance. Uh-oh.
Worse from the governor’s perspective is that voters give her even lower marks on the issues they identified as top concerns. Just 24 percent rate the Democrat positively for “fighting crime,” for example, while 30 percent approve of how she’s addressing economic issues.
Meanwhile, just 29 percent say she’s delivering on her pledge to restore faith in government — hardly surprising, given that the poll was conducted soon after Hochul’s handpicked lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned in the face of bribery and fraud charges.
Those are grim numbers for an incumbent seeking election, and they should be setting off alarm bells at Hochul’s campaign. Ding ding ding!! Are you people listening?! Ding ding ding!!
If Team Hochul is deaf to the warnings, maybe this will get their attention: When Siena asked if voters would prefer her or “somebody else” in the general election, the latter won 45 percent to 40.
Of course, Hochul isn’t running against “somebody else.” Happily for her, she’s running against living, breathing humans with faults and foibles of their own.
The Siena poll doesn’t tell us much about how Hochul would fare against those humans. It tells us only that most New Yorkers haven’t formed opinions about Harry Wilson, Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino, three of the Republicans hoping to unseat her, or about Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, two Democrats she’s facing in the primary.
Since Hochul has tapped lobbyists and deep-pocketed donors to raise unseemly gobs of money — another debit against her pledge to restore faith in government — she’ll be able to slam whichever opponent poises a threat with negative TV ads.
That financial advantage alone makes her the favorite heading into November. The political game, as always, is tilted in favor of incumbents and the donors they court.
But it’s also clear Hochul has blown an opportunity to convince voters of her own abilities and qualifications at a time when national political winds were already blowing against Democrats.
Steve Greenberg, the spokesman for the Siena poll, noted that Hochul’s job performance rating has been falling since the start of the year, showing that the voter dissatisfaction expressed in the latest survey is not a temporary condition.
”There’s certainly a cloud hanging over the way voters feel,” Greenberg said. “The mood right now is not good.”
Normally a governor would get a boost from a newly passed budget and all the goodies within it. But Benjamin’s mess ruined the party, and it also turns out that voters loathe one of the budget’s defining boondoggles: the $600 million giveaway to the Buffalo Bills.
Only 25 percent of voters statewide approve of the stadium deal, according to the Siena poll, and Greenberg told me the agreement is even unpopular among majorities of poll respondents in western New York, where the Bills are followed with near-religious fervor.
In other words, few New Yorkers anywhere believe public money should be used to enrich billionaire owners — surprise, surprise — and the sentiment is probably more pronounced given that inflation and pandemic-weary voters — are feeling insecure about their own financial prospects.
In fact, more than a third of respondents told Siena that the COVID-19 pandemic has “seriously hurt” their financial position. That remarkable and troubling finding is another ominous sign for the governor.
The Democrat has advantages, for sure, in this blue state of ours. But when voters are this frustrated and this unhappy, an incumbent is likely to pay. Will Kathy Hochul?
(Chris Churchill of the Times Union of Albany can be reached at cchurchill@timesunion.com.)