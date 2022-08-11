That Kansas voted to protect abortion rights guaranteed in its state constitution didn't surprise me, although I certainly never expected a landslide. The original Jayhawkers, after all, waged a guerilla war to prevent Missourians from bringing slavery into the Kansas territory — a violent dress rehearsal for the Civil War.

A good deal of the state's well-known conservatism is grounded in stiff-necked independence.

