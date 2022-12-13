The passage of 34 years since Pan Am Flight 103 was blown from the Scottish skies above the town of Lockerbie has not dimmed the need for justice for the murder of 259 passengers and crew and 11 people on the ground.

Who ordered the terrorist bombing of the American aircraft? The apprehension of the accused Libyan bomb-maker Abu Agila Mas’ud by the FBI and his delivery to a federal court in Washington will help solve this crime and bring some peace to the surviving families.

