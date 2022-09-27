President Joe Biden’s legally suspect plan to waive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Americans making up to $125,000 per year will cost approximately $400 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. That’s an absurd amount of money to be conjured up through executive fiat in order to “aid” a set of Americans with greater economic prospects than the average American.

The CBO’s updated information encourages legal challenges to the Biden administration’s cynical and irresponsible attempt to manipulate Americans with student loan debts at the expense of others. Indeed, a libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to Biden’s plan on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens on some beneficiaries.

