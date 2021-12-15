NEW YORK (TNS) — Letitia James’ decision to drop out of the gubernatorial race was a good move — not only for the reasons she gave.
The state attorney general said she would seek re-election to her current post rather than jump into the fray of an increasingly crowded field.
“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James said in a tweet. The message was a suggestion that there are bigger fish to fry, most notably Donald Trump, the former president whom James is seeking to question under oath as part of her civil inquiry into his business practices.
Pundits suggested that she had too much ground to gain in a governor’s race where she was already behind by double digits and was lagging in fundraising.
But there was another good reason for dropping out, a reason why she probably shouldn’t have run in the first place.
It just didn’t look good. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations. But it was James who held the door open for him. Some would say she even pushed him through it.
James had a duty to investigate the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo and the seven-figure book deal he got while riding high as the coronavirus king. What doesn’t come with her job is launching an investigation that pushes the governor out, then running for his job.
James did not do that. It just looks like she did that, and that is enough to stay out of the race. Her departure makes all of that a moot point, and paves the road for some interesting political positioning.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who, as the lieutenant governor, took over upon Cuomo’s resignation, cements her position as the frontrunner.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is also seeking the post, also benefits by not having to split the Black vote with another Black candidate.
“Maybe she could have done it. She’s a good campaigner,’ said civil rights lawyer, Norman Siegel. “I think the attorney general position is a substantial position, especially now. I’m pleased she decided to stay. She can have opportunities in the future if that’s what she wants to do.”
Siegel said Mayor de Blasio, who is mulling his own candidacy, might also get a boost from James’ decision.
Wait. Did he say Mayor de Blasio?
Forget everything I said. C’mon Tish James. Please get back in the race. New York needs you now more than ever.