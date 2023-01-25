Deb Wuethrich

Deb Wuethrich

It’s been fascinating to read accounts detailing how a murder suspect was apprehended and charged with crimes involving the slaying of four University of Idaho students. Investigators were able to piece information together from widespread use of cameras, including in the neighborhood where the students were slain in Moscow, Idaho.

Cameras make our world a different place. A University of Washington professor consulted on the story said, “We live in a time of ubiquitous cameras,” a true statement and sign of our times. Surveillance cameras can be found throughout even small communities, not just for retail for added security but by individuals placing them around personal premises. Towns and cities strategically place them as well.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social