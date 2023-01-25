It’s been fascinating to read accounts detailing how a murder suspect was apprehended and charged with crimes involving the slaying of four University of Idaho students. Investigators were able to piece information together from widespread use of cameras, including in the neighborhood where the students were slain in Moscow, Idaho.
Cameras make our world a different place. A University of Washington professor consulted on the story said, “We live in a time of ubiquitous cameras,” a true statement and sign of our times. Surveillance cameras can be found throughout even small communities, not just for retail for added security but by individuals placing them around personal premises. Towns and cities strategically place them as well.
This was an advantage for investigators who were able to view video footage that helped determine one specific car had been near the victims’ rental home many times. This, added to warrants to take advantage of other technologies such as cell phone location data, led to an arrest in the case.
When you think about it, cameras now have a lot to do with our day-to-day lives, not the least of which is our constant use of cell phone cameras. It can be handy to take quick photos of family and friends, our pets and even what’s on the dinner plate as some are in a habit of doing. There have also been news stories of people holding up cell phones while a crime is in progress instead of actually helping or calling for aid, so there are down sides.
Cameras are used so widely in public now, we hardly think about the fact they’re there. I wonder how shoplifters think they’re getting away with something with the prevalence of store security cameras — except the “smash and grab” movement shows a total disregard for consequences. I suppose it’s also difficult for some small business owners to constantly monitor the cameras or hire security to do it.
In one of my pre-journalism jobs, I was a special ed school bus route coordinator. Just before I left the transportation field, we’d begun to install cameras on the buses. They were new and quite expensive, so we started with a few select vehicles that conveyed students with behavioral challenges. A red light went on to indicate it was recording. At first, students were very aware they might be on camera. Drivers and bus aides balked at first, too, because they felt like “Big Brother” was watching and listening in on their conversations.
With these early cameras, what our passengers didn’t know at first was that some cameras had expensive film in them—but some just had a red light to make you THINK it was recording. Word soon got around and the kids reached a point of daring to risk it. Sometimes cameras had little effect in dissuading a notion to “act out” as we called it, especially if there was a chance it couldn’t be proven.
The other thing I remember is someone had to WATCH those videos. We had a good-sized fleet but with cameras even on a few, ride-time in our big county could be two hours plus, coming and going three times a day plus special trips. I came to think of this as how God might feel watching some of the boring footage of our lives every day until something exciting or interesting happens. (I still think of this when what I’m doing is actually wasting time that could be better spent!)
I think that’s how most security footage is viewed. Modern timestamps help those monitoring as they did in the Idaho case. The suspect’s car could be seen cruising the neighborhood at specific times. Once someone reported seeing a suspicious car in the area, cameras helped zero in.
Cameras can help with safety as we back up, or produce evidence for traffic infractions and now, even bring bills because cameras took photos of our license plates on “cashless” thoroughfares.
A new home surveillance device is a camera in a light bulb you screw into your porch socket and monitor with your phone or computer. At the church where I work, “Alexa” tells me someone is at the door and lets me see who it is. Tiny cameras are even used in medicine to explore places otherwise unseen. Huge ones document planets and outer space in ways never before seen.
We used to say, “A picture is worth 1,000 words.” It can still be true. But the one that goes, “photos don’t lie” can depend on if technology helped manipulate the scene or what vantage point you’re seeing from.
I’m thankful for video technology, but a recent morning reminded me cameras can’t capture everything. A soft snowfall clung to trees and wires and the hills held a peaceful quality that’s hard to describe. Photographers try to capture such beauty, such as sunsets, sunrises and the effects of an ice storm. With some scenes, however, only God can accentuate the beauty and cause us to pause and appreciate the fleeting nature of it.
(Contact Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)