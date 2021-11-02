There have been lots of frightening things going on in the country. What is most scary, though, is the vast spending that our federal government seems determined to do — regardless of whether it’s even necessary.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Congress has sent around $6 trillion to families, schools, states and local governments. Some of that funding proved helpful, especially at the onset of COVID, but given the large amounts still untapped, it’s obvious much of that aid wasn’t vital.
That’s not slowing down lawmakers and President Joe Biden. There was bipartisan agreement on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but Congress is holding that hostage to passage of another spending spree now pegged at $1.75 trillion.
While that wish list has been slimmed down from its original $3.5 trillion, that kind of spending will only drive the country further into debt and keep inflation high.
Perhaps we should first spend more of the funding already appropriated, and then assess the most pressing needs — before taking on even more debt. Across the country, both state and local governments are still trying to figure out how best to direct the federal funds from the previous relief rounds.
As an example, the city of Detroit received more than $826 million through the American Rescue Plan, but has only spent a fraction of it. As of July 31, two-thirds of cities in the U.S. with more than 250,000 people hadn’t spent any of the money.
And more than half of states hadn’t either.
Politicians in state legislatures know that they have three years to allocate various funding, and want to make sure it’s going toward investments that will have impact 10 years from now, without creating new funding streams that will live on after the COVID money is spent.
That’s the right approach. And even though Congress put some strings on how COVID relief money could be spent, the Citizens Research Council has argued there’s also a lot of leeway, and the dollars could go toward anything from unfunded liabilities to roads.
A recent Gallup poll found 52% of Americans believe the government is doing too much and want a more hands-off approach. And half would prefer lower taxes and fewer government services.
If Biden and the Democrats get their way with all the social welfare and climate spending, taxes eventually will go up on everyone to pay the debt caused by politicians who spent money just because they could, and not because it was needed.
— The Detroit News/TNS