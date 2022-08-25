Two recent polls ought to unsettle us profoundly, because of the extremely dark picture they paint of our country's short-term future.

The first poll was published by the National Association of Business Economists, and it asks its members whether they think the U.S. is currently in a recession. Only 19% agree that it is. However, more than half believe that a recession is coming in the next year. This represents a very high degree of professional pessimism when it comes to the U.S. economy.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social