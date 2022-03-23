With the situation in Ukraine unfolding every day, not a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask my opinion as a retired U.S. Army general officer.
It’s been a while since I wrote “All Lives Matter: A Veterans Perspective," in June 2020, which received a great deal of response. Reactions ran the gamut from apologies to misguided declarations of support for social movements. My purpose is again to get you to think, research, develop facts and then stand for something that matters. Hopefully that something is based on fact and what’s right.
“In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.). These words ring true and are absolutely relevant to today’s situation. They hit home for me as I’ll admit I’ve been disappointed in some who I considered friends and my community at large. If this were 1940, would we have suffered the same fate against Nazi Germany like Czechoslovakia, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and France if my hometown, Cuba, N.Y., was located in Europe at that time? Evil is evil, next door or across the ocean.
In reference to the June 2020 article, many folks still to this day have come forward to have the hard discussions and work toward unity as fellow Americans. Others surprised me by making supportive statements about where they stand. Some continue to work in their own way towards unity within our small community.
Why does this matter? Because I truly believe all lives matter. For me it’s not some political slogan to be painted on billboards and marched down the center of town. I’ve lived through all kinds of movements growing up in America’s inner city. From learning of Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa” movement, to the Black Panthers, to the Black Power movement, the 1967 riots in Detroit to Black Nationalists in my junior high school and, now, the Black Lives Matter movement. All centered in some truth; they all in their own way get in the way of what really matters … we matter, all of us, we the people of the United States.
To our young people, our future, I ask how is it that Russia’s President Putin is still using the same tactics and strategy such as fear and racism disguised as patriotism, to just name a couple that have plagued the world over the decades? How is it these outdated tactics still seem to work?
Is it Ukraine’s fault, which as its own sovereign nation trying to work within its own borders and within its democratic system, that it allowed members of the neo-Nazi party to run for office? Luckily, they were defeated. However, this episode is part of Putin’s claim — or more accurately, excuse — to invade. His twisted message to his citizens is that the West and NATO are like the Nazis, as is Ukraine, evoking the specter of Hitler back in the 1930s when he invaded areas surrounding Germany.
Of course, there will be 40-pound brains and pea brains drawing conclusions about Putin’s view, his intent and what is patriotic — or even what a Nazi is or is not. My suggestion to you is to develop your own conclusions based on the facts of what has occurred in our history in comparison to what is occurring today.
How did the flag of the Confederate rebel flag become synonymous with white supremacy? How did American identity become separated into black and white? How did black Americans with roots from around the world become just African Americans? Even I, in my short 63 years, have had to qualify my existence in America as colored, Negro, black, African American and person of color.
How did the great history of immigrants from Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Italy and even Russia, to name a few, become just white and arbitrarily linked to somehow being complicit in the legacy of slavery? And why does any of this matter here today?
I know I’m oversimplifying things, but as Americans placed in the shoes of the Ukrainians, would it be right for Canada or Mexico or even France or Great Britain to invade us based on previous claims to our land, wealth, resources or technology? Research Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister, who was assured by Hitler that Germany would not invade its neighbors. How does Putin’s recent claims compare or differ from Nazi Germany’s claims so many years ago?
It’s important to understand where we have been, our accomplishments and mistakes. We must learn to better ourselves, our communities and our world. If anything, the current world situation should remind you that history repeats itself.
I would have never made it out of the inner city of Detroit had I believed that drugs would make me cool, that the “White Man” was the source of all my troubles, that I was African first and American second. You get input from many different sources, some good some not so good. It’s what you do with the information received that matters. You matter!
There is enough ammunition here to send you off in spiraling directions, but take a pause. Think! In the face of evil you must stand for right and not be divided. Right can get murky and muddy at times, but right is always right, regardless of your individual opinion.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army.)