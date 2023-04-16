Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.