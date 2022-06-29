Whatever one thinks about the Supreme Court’s recent decision to nullify the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision, the reality is that we now live in a post-Roe world. As expected, both sides in the debate have issued strong public statements affirming their commitment to continue fighting for their positions at the state level now that the court has returned the decision to the states.
Less has been said about what will happen to pregnant women who live in states where abortion will be outlawed. Some will be able to travel to other states for an abortion, but many will find this impossible, especially those who are poor, work full-time jobs without paid leave, or have small children at home.
Statistics show that half of women who have abortions live below the poverty line, which in 2021 ranged from $12,880 of annual income for a single mother to $26,500 for a family of four. Another quarter earned less than double the poverty line. It is thus not surprising that financial difficulties are the most common reason that women cite for having an abortion.
What will happen to these women in states where abortion is no longer an option? Abortion rights supporters claim that they will either turn to dangerous illegal abortions or end up raising unwanted children who will be a burden on society. Abortion opponents insist that the gap can be filled by faith-based organizations like crisis pregnancy centers and churches.
Neither side is being honest in their responses. Roughly half of all abortions in the U.S. use the so-called “abortion pill,” which will continue to be available by mail despite the efforts of some states to outlaw them since it is virtually impossible to regulate what passes through the mails. Pro-choice people are already setting up funds to cover the cost of this treatment for women who cannot afford it, and doctors routinely use telehealth to provide medical supervision for women taking the drugs. The pills can only be used up to 10 weeks after the woman’s last period, but their availability will limit the number of women who turn to dangerous forms of abortion.
On the other side, abortion opponents either fail to recognize or refuse to admit the massive cost of supporting the millions of low-income women who say they cannot afford to have a child. Roughly 260,000 abortions were performed in 2021 in the 22 states where abortion is expected to become illegal or severely limited after the reversal of Roe. Approximately 130,000 of these women had incomes below the poverty line, and another 65,000 earned less than double the poverty line. Cutting these numbers in half to account for abortions performed at home using the abortion pill leaves roughly 100,000 low-income women who received surgical abortions in these states in 2021, or 1 million every 10 years.
What will state legislators do to support these women whom they want to carry their babies to term? A number of Republican and evangelical leaders have issued statements in the last few days calling for improvements in medical care, child care, and financial support to help pregnant women bear and raise their children. But virtually all of the states where abortion will no longer be readily available are controlled by Republicans who are ideologically opposed to raising taxes to pay for social services.
Will they have a change of heart now that abortion has finally been outlawed? This is unlikely. Instead, women will be left to cope with the poor social services that these states currently provide. Both they and their children will suffer, and taxpayers will bear the cost in the long run as the cycle of poverty is reproduced.
National efforts to address the problem appear more promising at this point. Two Republican senators, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, have put forward plans to support women and their children during pregnancy and beyond, and President Joe Biden has also laid out an ambitious plan to assist them.
Romney’s plan would give low- and middle-income women payments of $700/month during their last four months of pregnancy, followed by $350/month for each child through age 5 and $250/month for children 6 to 17. Benefits would be reduced for women earning below $10,000/year to avoid dependency. Program costs would be covered by various tweaks to the federal income tax system.
Rubio’s plan would allow new parents to use up to three months of Social Security benefits for parental leave, increase the child tax credit on federal tax forms, strengthen enforcement of child support payments, expand the WIC nutrition program, offer tax credits for adoption, and give federal funding to faith-based pregnancy and social service programs.
Biden’s plan would expand Medicaid for low-income pregnant women, improve mental health and substance abuse services for new mothers, provide funds to train more health care workers, enhance services for women in rural areas, increase access to midwives, and provide protections for mothers in the workplace.
All of these plans include good ideas that could be incorporated into a bipartisan plan that would help pregnant women and new mothers to manage the burdens of child-rearing while removing some of the factors that cause women to choose abortions in the first place.
But is it possible for Democrats and Republicans to come together around such a plan while surrounded by vitriolic debates over access to abortion? Time will tell. If they cannot, neither party should be taken seriously when they speak of caring about mothers and children.
