Given that the midterms failed to generate the unambiguous Republican triumph that many conservatives expected, it is natural that we ask the question: why not? There appear to be numerous reasons, with the important caveat that Republicans did not fare so badly, and even its failures may have silver linings that will improve our prospects in 2024 — an election that will be far more determinative of our country's fate.

One number leaps out of the exit poll published by NBC News: 27% of voters defined abortion as the most important factor in their vote and, by a modest margin, these voters favored the Democrats. By contrast, 31% cited inflation as their top concern, and only 11% cited crime. That is a shocking result, based on prior polling and Republicans' expectations.

