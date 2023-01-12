Deb Wuethrich

To borrow a line from a movie character portrayed by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, “I’M BAAAACK!”

OK, I never really went anywhere. I still live in Portville where I landed after many years of Michigan residency. I did, however, disappear from the writing-for-publication scene for a while. I wasn’t even working on my books. From within the process, I made a discovery: It hurts my heart when I’m not writing, especially when I’m not connecting with readers in some way. A piece of “me” was missing.

