To borrow a line from a movie character portrayed by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, “I’M BAAAACK!”
OK, I never really went anywhere. I still live in Portville where I landed after many years of Michigan residency. I did, however, disappear from the writing-for-publication scene for a while. I wasn’t even working on my books. From within the process, I made a discovery: It hurts my heart when I’m not writing, especially when I’m not connecting with readers in some way. A piece of “me” was missing.
Is there anything that you love to do? A way you enjoy interacting with the world or the community, something you do to serve others, or a solitary endeavor you would miss if you couldn’t do it anymore? When it’s something we choose to do alone, we can even feel guilty when we DO it, but some of us need solitude at times. Maybe you’re just struggling to prioritize life because there’s so much going on. That seems to happen a lot these days and the constant contact of social media has a role. But I’m just not me when I’m not writing. When do you feel less you?
Once you become a writer, there’s only one thing you have to do. Write. I’ve attended many a workshop or retreat where someone inevitably asks the people up front, “What do I have to do to become a writer?” The answer is pretty consistent. Write! Period. If you do, you can call yourself a writer. It’s good, however, when there’s an audience connection. For many authors, they envision their readers. I do that, too, but as a columnist, I’ve been blessed with feedback—most of it good, but there can also be critique or negative comment when you put your name out in a public forum.
I was a columnist for more than 30 years before I took my unexpected break from it last March. There was no one to blame. Sometimes life gets busy, even complicated, and you look up one day and realize something’s missing. Maybe something you love to do. A combination of factors came into play for me. A return to the workforce after a brief retirement for one. I struggled with learning new skills, having to refresh others and with time management. My job is part-time, but as others may attest, you can take job issues home with you whether you work full or part-time.
A few health concerns cropped up such as an extended COVID-like illness that tested negative five times and a recurrence of kidney stones requiring surgery. When life throws a lot out there, you can discover something has to give. Regretfully, I drifted away from column writing.
I still journaled, but after years as a working journalist it felt strange not to be documenting life, so to speak. If I attended an event, I still wanted to take notes to share. Recently, I caught myself composing in my head if I encountered an interesting news story, community situation or pondered something we’re all exposed to. Columns still queued up in my brain, working towards 800 words. But I didn’t write these down, flesh them out or submit them.
Since leaving the pages of the Olean Times Herald, several kind souls have asked where I’ve been or why they can’t find my column anymore. Sadly, I’d respond, “I think I’m done. I had a good run.” Until recently. In a conversation with OTH editor Jim Eckstrom, he graciously extended an invitation to resume if I was interested.
I didn’t have to think about it long. How could I turn down an opportunity to get back a part of myself that had gone missing? It’s not about ego, but about thriving when you’re more the person God made you to be. When I deny the urge to scribble down thoughts and share them, even for seemingly good reasons, it creates a void that can lead to a kind of heartache. Maybe you know the feeling if you’ve been unable to pursue something you really enjoy.
I look forward to sharing some life commentary with you again on a biweekly basis, in Thursday editions for now. I’ll tell you more about my two new housemates, Tate and Dory, kittens I recently brought home from the shelter. It’s been two years since I lost my little Lucy, whom regular readers came to know well. Some identified with our struggles, wild tales and the fun we had together.
We’ll share some life observations about things making headlines, lifestyle topics and events happening on the world stage as well as locally. I’m so happy you’re still out there, and it will be you I picture as I reclaim something I love. Feel free to email me, too. Get a cup of coffee, pull up a chair for a few minutes, and let’s talk. I missed you! And gee, it’s good to be back HOME AGAIN!
(Contact Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)