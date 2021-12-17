I think I’ve been channeling my mother. It’s the only explanation I can come up with. Well, one of two maybe.
I’ve gone a little overboard with the Christmas shopping this year. It might be because, like many, last year was so locked-down and disappointing. Something in me wanted to be let loose this holiday season.
Last year, our family didn’t get together. We said, “No gifts between us,” though one sibling and family left little gifts on the doorsteps. Another (me) phoned in gifts from a favorite food company and had them delivered.
Also like many families, the years we did gather since I’ve been home again have brought experiments: no gifts except for the under 18s; draw names; bring one $10-20 gift and pick one from a pile. We’ve gone straight to the recipient or played a game where the gift can be stolen. A few sensitive members don’t like this game at all.
These were trial solutions to the fact our numbers are still climbing in our extended families. A few still get packages shipped out of state as well.
Right around Halloween, I felt an urge to begin holiday shopping when I came across an item for the kids. I didn’t want to wait and ask, “So, what are we doing this year?” With last year’s non-holiday atmosphere and my limited mobility due to a broken ankle, I was determined THIS year would be different.
I decided to share a text. “I’m Christmas shopping this year.” Clear enough. My sister chimed in. “I’m almost done.” Apparently, she had similar notions. One brother then actually gave me a “wish list” of items he’d be unlikely to purchase for himself. I was off and running. After my workday I’d spend time in area stores, seeking meaningful gifts that might please or delight family. I thought of my mom and how she always did the same, trying to pick up hints as to what might make us smile when we opened our gifts.
Trouble was, as I picked up something for one person, I’d decide another might like it, too. Soon, I had more than one gift for each person (just like mom), except for a couple hard-to-buy-for individuals for whom I had nothing. I pictured my mother’s house full of the biggest size gift bags, one for each one of us and heaped with gifts.
Now, good mothers of multiple children know the kids are going to count the gifts. You have to provide an equal share. Occasionally, it’s about the value of the item. If one kid gets a bigger ticket item, you might get away with adding a few extra packages to another whose wishes aren’t so expensive, but it’s a gamble. Gift parity. Present equity.
My mother had four of us and that’s how it was, at least at our house. I only had one child, so never had to balance those scales, but mom did it well. Did yours? I’ve heard similar tales from other parents.
One recent night, I perused the amassed loot these shopping trips had produced. Divided by sibling family and individuals so I could eyeball whether someone got more than another, I assessed the haul. In my mind’s eye, there was mom. Long after the four of us grew up, I stumbled into a spare room in her house one December. It was full of Christmas gifts, Mom was “Aunt Joan” to many and took it upon herself to share a little Christmas with every relative in the clan. She even had extra in case someone else showed up or she forgot a person. When I surveyed my own guest room I thought, “Yep, Channeling mom.”
I recently attended the funeral of a dear cousin and encountered several relatives who fondly remember Aunt Joan, who always had a little present for them. It was on this occasion I realized not all the gifts were tangible. While she liberally distributed little tokens, the real gifts were love and generosity, her desire to spread cheer to the people she loved.
I received a gift at this funeral as well. As many know, I lived away many years but around here, some people do double-takes when they see me. Following his son’s funeral, my Uncle John leaned in and told me, “I can’t tell you how many people have told me today, you look just like your mother.”
Minus the red hair, of course. What I hope, though, besides resemblance is that I’ve inherited her spirit of generosity. It explains the way I desperately want my efforts to produce smiles and delight at Christmas.
Deep down I know, however, the best gifts aren’t things. They are often hard to describe, these gifts we give and receive when we care, interact and love one another the best way we know how.
Our Father in Heaven is an extravagant giver, too. He sent the best gift ever, wrapped in swaddling clothes in a humble manger, and named Him Jesus. Merry Christmas to all!
