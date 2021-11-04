I used to hear from my stepbrother Mark by phone soon after I sent a card. Recently, I heard from him because he was surprised I didn’t send a card, only in actuality, I had. He just didn’t get it.
I am something of a card geek. I have a full calendar of “occasions” in other people’s lives, plus I acknowledge various holidays, especially to friends in other states, and often tell people I care about things they’re going through via cards. My Christmas card list is still monumental and likely always will be.
I enjoy sending greeting cards and picture recipients’ reactions at receiving personal mail versus bills and other things that can stuff a box. It started with my Aunt Dora sending cards and letters from Gowanda to our rural Rock City box in my childhood. It was how she reminded us she cared between visits.
I still think the US Postal Service is one of the most dependable services we have, however, there can be challenges. During COVID lockdowns last year, we were told delays were likely, and in many cases, even bills arrived well past due dates for a time.
Today, the postal service, like everywhere else, faces worker shortages due to a variety of factors involving truckers who haul the mail and parcels to post office staff. Sometimes, however, mail doesn’t arrive for other reasons.
Mark knew something was amiss when he didn’t get a birthday card from “Sister Deb” as he calls me. I’m sure I mailed one. I told him to keep watching—maybe it would catch up. He wasn’t as optimistic after cousins discovered their card had not arrived either.
He then realized this wasn’t the first time mail came up missing and shared what he suspected: people in the neighborhood who watch for mail that looks like cards and steal them in case there’s money inside. Mail tampering is a federal offense I think, but it doesn’t stop some people, especially in areas where mail isn’t delivered in locked boxes and tempting opportunities may be present while others are working. Not everything can be policed.
I told Mark my cards did not come with cash these days and I know the postal service frowns on that. “I don’t care—I want my cards anyway!” he declared. We came up with a compromise to send them to his younger brother, whom he sees often and whose mail delivery is less susceptible to hijinks.
There is, I suppose, an outside chance I forgot the stamp, or it peeled off. Mail is typically returned when that happens, but if no return address can be found, it may go to a dead letter office. I don’t know what happens to that mail but suspect it’s a card graveyard. I know it’s different from a TV series I watch.
Episodes and movies from “Signed, Sealed and Delivered,” are among my favorite Hallmark shows. A quirky team of characters known as “the postables” operate out of a fictional dead letter office in Denver, Colorado. They may deliver lost mail, including mangled packages, years or weeks past their delivery dates after investigating and discovering intended recipients. It’s always a dramatic and emotional journey with them.
I love the show, but know there is no real such division. I saw a disclaimer in the credits one time. But I’ll bet real, live postal workers also have stories to tell through their years of reliably delivering the mail, following the Postal Worker’s Oath: “Neither Rain Nor Sleet, Nor Dark of Night Shall Stay These Couriers From The Swift Completion of Their Appointed Rounds,”
I might wish they didn’t have to be so dependable in delivering the mountains of catalogs coming into my box, some from companies I’ve never heard of. Today brought “Back in the Saddle,” featuring everything horse related. Maybe the connection is my fondness for a western-themed card company. I also wouldn’t mind a few less pieces marked “Medicare recipient” trying to lure me from my choice of providers. The TV ads could knock it off in that category, too.
Recently, I discovered another reason to divert mail to more dependable sources. My sister’s grandson (my grand-nephew) and his girlfriend opened Christmas packages way too early last year. They couldn’t wait, they said. “Do Not Open Until Christmas” stickers do not work. When Christmas comes, the day is anti-climactic. They felt a let-down with nothing to open Christmas day. My sister recommended sending their mail to his younger sister who has more restraint and prefers to heighten the excitement by waiting a bit. They see each other on Christmas.
A trick is required, however. How soon do we send mail so as to avoid delays, but not pose temptations to the eager beavers to tear in too early? How do you calculate this and yet ensure delivery right on time for Christmas, short of driving it there yourself? If you have a good answer, I’d love to hear it!
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)