George Bailey really started something. No, wait! It was Charles Dickens, who created the character Ebenezer Scrooge, long before that.
Whoever was first, a current spate of Christmas movies perpetuates this concept: If given a chance, would you make different choices in your life?
I remember a similar vein played out in songs and movies a while back. Interviewers often ask their subjects, “What advice would the current you give the younger you?” This offers a chance to at least reframe your past.
Like many, I’m in Hallmark movie-watching-mode. My subscription brings in three of their channels, so there’s variety. While some movies on the main channel can be pretty predictable, additional drama and “movies and mysteries” options offer a bit more intrigue, substance, even suspense.
A friend recently told how her husband hovers nearby while she watches this year’s offerings, which always include a mix of favorites from previous seasons as well as new titles. Crown Media must be a hugely successful conglomerate by now with so many titles.
My friend says of her spouse, “He always asks me, ‘How can you watch those? They’re all alike.” The truth is during a hectic holiday season, we often LIKE the predictability these movies dish up: a good story, a little romance, pretty holiday scenery and in most cases, happy endings.
A few men will even admit they enjoy watching. Some might have been coaxed a bit at one time but have found they’ve gotten into the stories. The films can be entertaining for a couple hours—and a couple more, if you’re binge watching, especially if there isn’t a good game on.
Other channels are now in on the act. Family channels, Lifetime and others air holiday movies, too. Some bring back old favorites, even actors we recognize as the younger versions of celebrities we’ve come to know.
But back to my opening theme, several of the recent offerings involve time travel of some sort. My favorite from last year re-aired recently. It’s called, “Timeless Christmas,” with the excellent actor Ryan Paevey (former soap star and model). In this one, the main character travels to the present day from 1903. He is amazed to see inventive results of things he’d only conceived of as ideas in his time. I enjoy this one so much, I grabbed the DVD when I saw it at Walmart.
Some new ones, however, do the Michael J. Fox/Christopher Lloyd trip backward in time, usually at a dissatisfied crisis point in their lives. In one, a woman who’s just been annoyed again with her ho-hum husband wakes up to find herself back at a crossroads where different choices might have produced a different life. Should she follow the alternate path this time and go for the life —and the guy she thought was so cool—that her older self often wishes she’d chosen back then?
Another involves some magical occurrences that happen after a stop at a train station. The station master/ticket-seller is coincidentally, Christopher Lloyd, adding to the intrigue. The young woman travels back through a journey of choices her older self has been questioning and wanting to resolve.
Of course, these movies have happy endings, though often leave the character wiser and more self-forgiving. Sometimes we’re hard on ourselves regarding OUR choices, too. We may dream of, or at least think about, what might have happened if we’d made a different decision, taken a different bend in the road.
In the Dickensian tale, the stingy, money-grubbing Scrooge learns some valuable lessons by time traveling with a few scary ghosts. But he emerges a better man. George Bailey, in the iconic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” realizes, with the help of a bumbling angel named Clarence, that his life is pretty phenomenal after all.
Life doesn’t always follow the movies, but sometimes a good story can help give us a little perspective. Even the sappy ones can make a point. Maybe if we can slow down for a few moments sometime within this holiday season, whether it’s to enjoy the lights, sit in a hushed sanctuary or enjoy a movie, we might come to appreciate the blessings God has put before each of us today.
Christmas can surely take us on a time-travel journey with memories that carry us back to special times with loved ones or a place where a significant event occurred. The special season can also be a good time to reflect and be thankful for the life in front of us right now. It may have its challenges, but also opportunities. One of them might be to recognize our unique place and the roles we can fulfill right here, right now.
