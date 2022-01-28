Decades may have passed since I graduated from high school, but I made a discovery this week. I guess it was more of a rediscovery. It’s not the first time it happened, but a message came through pretty clear. We can still learn, years later, from those who once taught us.
Faithful readers won’t be surprised, but a new lesson came from one Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Eaton, a teacher/mentor who so influenced my life that I have written about her before. She taught business classes at Portville Central School for many years. Her teaching of solid skills from shorthand to administrative practices gave me a solid underpinning as I proceeded directly into the working world at Michigan State University at a green 18. I would never have been considered for that job without her recommendation, I’m sure of it.
Mary E. taught her girls a lot about life, too. In the late 1960s it was mostly girls in her secretarial practice classes, though she influenced many throughout the school. I have had the privilege of TELLING her of her impact because when I came home again nearly eight years ago, I made a point of it. While I was away and upon my return, we corresponded at times and she joined a group of “her girls” for lunch one lovely afternoon.
Sadly, I won’t be able to tell her of my latest lesson since my favorite teacher passed away at age 96 this past week. I’d like to share it with you.
On Sunday, I was able to get in a line at the funeral home to pay last respects. Apparently, I am far from the only one upon whose life Mary Elizabeth left a mark. Her daughter Kathy said the family, which includes six children and several grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren, has been bolstered by the many comments shared regarding how their mother touched lives. She was, as it turns out, very good at doing that for a lot of people.
I made up my mind I would go to the funeral mass at St. Mary’s on Monday for one last chance to say goodbye. As you know, we were walloped with a major snowstorm Sunday night. I was up late worrying about when the snowplow guy would come to clear my driveway. After he came at 4:30 a.m., I fell asleep, then woke up later than planned. The roads looked nasty and TV reports were saying, “Stay home!” I decided I was going to try to livestream it as mentioned in the obituary. But with only just enough time to get there, I found myself throwing on some better clothes and getting in the car. I was glad I did.
With grown grandchildren and her children sharing stories about my beloved teacher, I learned so much more in that brief time than I’d ever known about her. She loved fudge, for one thing, something the priest mentioned several times, adding that if they found any in the freezer, call him. One noted she was small in stature but a Wolverine in strength and tenacity, something teacher colleagues and administration learned through years of negotiations and working with her.
Her family thought she would get a kick out of the name of the snowstorm impacting attendance at her funeral. “Izzy” was one of her many nicknames, stemming from her middle name “Elizabeth.”
My personal lesson came from one of the kids, who said Mary Elizabeth had an often- repeated saying, one I’d never heard from her. It went, “The more you do, the better you feel.” Those words immediately took deep root in my heart. They pleased me not only because they came from someone I so admired, but because they addressed something I’ve been struggling with. Even as a senior, I’ve been filling my plate with things like a new job, still trying to write, volunteering on several church boards and working to maintain important relationships. Recently, I’ve wondered why I do all these things. I discovered, however, that Mary Elizabeth still had something to teach me, even through one of her family members: “The more you do, the better you feel.”
Her words rang true. Yes, we can LET things overwhelm us to a point of burnout at times. We have to be careful and choose well on how we commit to spend life. But lately, I’ve been busy doing things I love and feeling content from within the busyness. I’m grateful for that one additional bit of wisdom with its reminder there is a return for being a busy person. I do feel better about things compared to some days I know I wasted time or lost focus. It reminded me of how she once told us to take a warm bath after we’ve studied all we could for a test. “It will relax and re-energize you.” It’s advice I heed yet today when stressed.
Teachers may get a bad rap today with everything so politicized, but most just want what’s best for their students, in school and in life. Mary Elizabeth made sure we knew it! Maybe one touched your life similarly.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)