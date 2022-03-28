I am such a willing participant to the power of suggestion. I hope that doesn’t make me gullible to manipulation or overly impressionable, but it doesn’t take much to turn my thoughts in certain directions.
While grabbing a few things in the Portville Park and Shop recently, my antennae went up to the music they were playing. A reference to Mackinaw City immediately took my mind and emotions to Michigan, my longtime home. The artist was the iconic Bob Seger. Of course, I had to get to my house, blast his CD and rock out to the flooding memories.
Another day I was telling someone how a Waylon Jennings concert in the 1970s may have slightly impaired my hearing. Sharing the story brought up emotional images of sitting in close proximity and a direct line with a stack of speakers at Michigan State. When I spotted an “ultimate” Waylon Jennings CD at Walmart that same week—20 songs for under $7—there was no question I would buy it. I can only play my old cassettes on one machine now and it hesitates and drags songs. I wonder now if anyone noticed me bopping to the outlaw beat in my car on the way home. I finished it at top decibel at home and got some exercise to its rhythms. Sometimes it feels good to dance like nobody’s watchin’, the Kathy Mattea version long before Iggy Azalea/Tinashe also used the concept in a more risqué version.
A few days later, I sensed an emotional response to music in another store as I recognized an Eric Church country tune, and on TV the other night, a rendition of an Ed Sheeran song. My music taste is varied, but lured in, I had to get out my own CDs and play them to continue the emotional ride. For me, it’s CDs while for many, it’s new music on demand from higher tech devices but these responses of the senses don’t just come with melodies. A scent can evoke a response as can touch. Petting someone’s animal when you’ve lost yours brings melancholy thoughts of your own little fur baby.
The stimulus is often visual and boy, do advertisers know how to use things we like or are drawn to as bait to convince us to buy or use a product! They get us from all sides. How many times have you heard a once favorite or familiar song that is now an advertising jingle? They reel you in then overuse it so many times you get sick of hearing the very music you once loved.
Visually, unless you’re a vegetarian, the image and crackling sound of a sizzling hunk of meat is meant to make you want a juicy burger or steak. So is the smell coming from restaurants in the neighborhood. A different call to our senses pairs wanting to fit in with whatever product or service will help us feel we’ve accomplished that. It comes from many an ad that appeals to emotions that tell us we don’t want to be left out, so we’d better either join the crowd and buy or use the service. This plays on a childhood fear of not being accepted if we don’t conform. We wanted what our friends had, desired to do whatever they did. We were followers and that sometimes caused adults to say what I think, in some form, was a pretty famous parent line: “I don’t care. If Tommy jumped off a cliff would you follow?” That never made much sense to me except I once DID follow my neighbor friends on bikes as near the edge of a cliff as we could each get on a dare in a stone quarry up in Rock City. I think the line was mostly a way for parents to temporarily startle us into silence.
Unfortunately, advertisers also make suggestions that play on our desires to be like everyone else. Except it’s kind of based on a lie in an age of wanting our own identifies and desiring to listen to and follow the beat of our own drum.
There is a science aligned to playing on our emotions and habits, especially when it comes to buying. Computer algorithms seem to know us. I sometimes get a catalog of suggested purchases from a shopping warehouse that, what do you know, is tailored to my interests. They’re really computer analyses of past and recent purchases. Check the back of a sales slip some time and notice the coupons are for things you actually buy. It seems uncanny how ads on social media accounts lean toward our personal interests, too. It’s no accident.
Sometimes we can react, respond or buy from suggestions that are more universal like popular songs, shared sensory memories or a common desire for acceptance. Sometimes I think the science of learning our personal habits and interests has gone too far. I don’t want strangers knowing that much about me. But sometimes, I just want to be left alone to rock out to music that moves my soul.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)