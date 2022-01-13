Nostalgia tends to be one of my things. While some prefer to leave the past in the rearview mirror, I enjoy reminiscing. I like those magazines that talk about “the good old days,” even if in reality they weren’t always as good as we remember. My view is that at least I’ve learned from such times.
My siblings say I remember a lot more than they do. I am, after all, the eldest and often forget our brothers are a bit younger than my sister and me. Even so, when I share memories they often interject, “What?” “Wait.” “That didn’t happen.” Or they don’t recall it the same way.
Enjoying a look-back is why I like those New Year reflections. I used to catch more on TV programs just before or on New Year’s Eve. That’s when I went looking, but those that still do such things often air them earlier, while I’m still watching Christmas Hallmark movies.
It was with much interest I read an Associated Press article in this paper on January 3, essentially an obit page for famous folks who passed on in 2021. What’s noteworthy is we can take a list such as this and catch glimpses of our own stories, even as those included range from politicians to Hollywood celebrities. They can remind us of times in our own lives.
For instance, this year’s list included names from groups I rocked out to as a teenager: Hilton Valentine, founding guitarist of The Animals and Gerry Marsden, lead singer for Gerry and the Pacemakers; Charlie Watts of the Stones. Also now gone, BJ Thomas and Don Everly. I loved “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” and the family harmony of the Everly Brothers. Michael Nesmith of the iconic Monkees passed in December and my sister and I had just been watching episodes of that quirky show from our younger years.
Actors we were drawn to on the Mary Tyler Moore Show died this year: Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod—dear and funny Betty White. If you are a “boomer,” you might remember a few others: Frank Bonner, the smarmy salesman from WKRP in Cincinnati; Markie Post, Night Court; Betty Lynn. Who? Oh, yeah, Barney Fife’s girlfriend on The Andy Griffith Show. Also, Peter Scolari from Newhart, who started out alongside superstar Tom Hanks as they dressed like girls to live in an all-female apartment building in a sit-com.
These lists can be educational and eye-opening, too, with names of pols and personalities whose careers we remember, good and bad. We lost several this year. I was surprised to find the name Michael Collins. This man who orbited the moon was not as well-known as his rocket-mates Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, but his place in history is just as prominent.
I visited some memories of watching James Bond movies with my husband when I read of cast members who’d died. The loss of one of my favorite memoir writers, Joan Didion, made me sad and evoked memories of surviving a very difficult time. She wrote “The Year of Magical Thinking,” a heartfelt and honest work on the sudden loss of her husband. Her views and experience helped me through my own first year as a widow.
I was surprised to see children’s author Beverly Cleary had passed at age 104! Her Ramona Quimby character was a favorite of our daughter, Michele, and we always chased after new titles as they were released.
Noting the death of author Anne Rice also answered a question for me. Years ago, I was a fan of a series she wrote that was supposed to be a trilogy. It was based on different periods in the life of Christ and the released two were period-rich with details of the times. I really enjoyed them. I waited eagerly for #3 but it never came.
Occasionally, I’d do internet searches to see if I could find out what happened, but it was never clear. I could see, however, that Rice had returned to regular writing on her vampire fiction. I guess there now will never be a completion of the series I waited for. It comes with some lessons. however.
Rice could not have known the date of her death, nor can any of us. It’s been years since the release of those books. Shortly after the first two, she published a book covering some disillusionment regarding faith, a faith crisis of sorts. I suppose it would have been hard to revisit this important series in light of that.
If you are an author, though, especially of a series or continuing character, you let more than your contracted publisher down when you don’t complete the assignment. This is something I keep in mind. We who write have an obligation to fulfill the expectations of o ur readers, especially when we point to a coming work. We also have to make each day count as we hope to be around to complete the intended projects.
